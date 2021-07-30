Brokers Set Expectations for ONEOK, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for ONEOK in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.53.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $53.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.60. ONEOK has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $57.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

