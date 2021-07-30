Brokers Set Expectations for Six Flags Entertainment Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.25. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SIX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.91.

NYSE:SIX opened at $42.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.99. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $2,869,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 632,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,369,000 after acquiring an additional 23,184 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $1,898,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $61,847,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

