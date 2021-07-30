Brookfield Asset Management’s (BAM.A) Buy Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$44.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target indicates a potential downside of 35.21% from the company’s current price.

BAM.A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$69.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.40.

Shares of BAM.A stock opened at C$67.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$111.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.99. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of C$38.77 and a 12 month high of C$68.19.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

