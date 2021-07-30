Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 23,366 shares.The stock last traded at $43.56 and had previously closed at $45.01.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBU. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.50%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,631,000 after purchasing an additional 573,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,053,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,116,000 after purchasing an additional 69,249 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 9.6% in the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 337,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,539 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 20.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 311,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 53,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 269,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

