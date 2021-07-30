Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up about 1.6% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $10,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 666,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,596,000 after acquiring an additional 126,056 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $290,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,869,000. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIP shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.83. 3,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,261. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 103.27 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $56.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.74.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 277.14%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

