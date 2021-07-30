Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53,291 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 140,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Bruker by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after buying an additional 68,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bruker by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after buying an additional 42,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $460,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRKR. Cleveland Research raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

BRKR opened at $81.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $82.76.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.