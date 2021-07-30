Bryan R. Martin Sells 509 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $13,503.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 194,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,722.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bryan R. Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 8X8 alerts:

On Friday, July 16th, Bryan R. Martin sold 2,251 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $57,287.95.

NYSE EGHT opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.75. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.14.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EGHT shares. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 49.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.