BTIG Research Downgrades Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) to Neutral

BTIG Research lowered shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $33.60 price target on the stock.

MDLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair cut Medallia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a $33.59 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Medallia has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.38.

Shares of NYSE MDLA opened at $33.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.84. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 1.54. Medallia has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medallia news, Director Borge Hald sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,245,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,540,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,219,252.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $75,245.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,380.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,902 shares of company stock worth $11,370,778 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Medallia by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Medallia by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medallia during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Medallia during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

