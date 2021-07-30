BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

BWLLY stock remained flat at $$6.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960. BW LPG has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.06.

Get BW LPG alerts:

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of BW LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), Large Gas Carriers (LGCs), and Product Services. The company is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies; and product trading and delivery activities.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.