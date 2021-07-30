BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Raised to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $55.63 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BYD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

OTCMKTS:BYDDY opened at $58.95 on Tuesday. BYD has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $72.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.35.

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

