Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 132.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,558 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COG. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $638,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,884 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 658.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,883,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $561,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,256 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

