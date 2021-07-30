Cacti Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 269,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Invesco comprises about 0.6% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $7,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter worth about $396,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 260,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 55,373 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.46.

Invesco stock remained flat at $$24.35 during midday trading on Friday. 143,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,403,464. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.87. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

