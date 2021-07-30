Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,310.00

Shares of Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,310 ($43.25) and last traded at GBX 3,300 ($43.11), with a volume of 31459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,250 ($42.46).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,160.53. The company has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 3.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 45.90 ($0.60) per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Caledonia Investments’s payout ratio is 0.07%.

In other Caledonia Investments news, insider William Wyatt bought 397 shares of Caledonia Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,100 ($40.50) per share, with a total value of £12,307 ($16,079.17).

About Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN)

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

