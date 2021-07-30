Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) – Analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of Calibre Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

TSE:CXB opened at C$1.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$523.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. Calibre Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.86.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$103.89 million for the quarter.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

