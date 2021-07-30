California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.13 Million Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OFC opened at $29.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $30.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,137. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,866 shares of company stock worth $651,348 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

