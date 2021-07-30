California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.20 Million Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Insmed were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,834,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,546,000 after purchasing an additional 39,880 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,294,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,144,000 after buying an additional 289,765 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Insmed by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,699,000 after buying an additional 126,782 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000.

INSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Insmed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $24.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.26. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.03.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 190.36% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

