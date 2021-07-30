California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.33 Million Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth $43,701,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 91.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,713,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,754,000 after purchasing an additional 816,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,803,000 after purchasing an additional 411,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,112.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after purchasing an additional 270,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at $10,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE:HI opened at $45.57 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $722.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.11%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 26.96%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.