California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.39 Million Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Qualys worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,454,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,546,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,604,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 788,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,578,000 after acquiring an additional 201,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $990,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,681,384.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $924,532.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,369,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,995. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $102.40 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.89.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.