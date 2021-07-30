California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Atkore were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Atkore during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 41,978.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 208,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,007,000 after acquiring an additional 208,213 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 107.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATKR opened at $74.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.67. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $639.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.80 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 67.44% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

