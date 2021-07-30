Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%.

Shares of CCJ traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.05. 2,728,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,453,237. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.78 and a beta of 1.01. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 8.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.15.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cameco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

