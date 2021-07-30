Canaccord Genuity Increases Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target to C$50.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

APYRF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$49.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

OTCMKTS:APYRF opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.78.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

