Canaccord Genuity Increases AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$60.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s current price.

ACQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on AutoCanada to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Acumen Capital increased their price target on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark set a C$58.50 price target on AutoCanada in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoCanada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.72.

ACQ stock opened at C$50.64 on Wednesday. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$13.68 and a 1 year high of C$54.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$46.55. The stock has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$969.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$969.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 3.1800001 EPS for the current year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

