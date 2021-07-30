Canaccord Genuity Increases AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$60.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s current price.
ACQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on AutoCanada to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Acumen Capital increased their price target on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark set a C$58.50 price target on AutoCanada in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoCanada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.72.
ACQ stock opened at C$50.64 on Wednesday. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$13.68 and a 1 year high of C$54.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$46.55. The stock has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43.
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
