Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a C$51.39 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$81.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IAFNF. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Get iA Financial alerts:

OTCMKTS:IAFNF opened at $51.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.02. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.64.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.