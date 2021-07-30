Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 43,500 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 268.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Masco by 85.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Masco by 30.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Masco in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,755,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,170 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS opened at $58.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.05. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAS shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist raised their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

