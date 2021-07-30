Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 54,513 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 72.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,513 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF opened at $33.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.25. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $35.69.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. On average, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on JEF. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

