Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $4.12 Million Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,639 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 482.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $2,438,341.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,662.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,836,555 shares of company stock valued at $138,625,147. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DKNG opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.94. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

