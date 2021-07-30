Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $3.45 Million in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Atkore as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Atkore by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after buying an additional 409,619 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Atkore by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,029,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,047,000 after buying an additional 241,519 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Atkore by 41,978.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 208,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,007,000 after buying an additional 208,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATKR opened at $74.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.67. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $90.08.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 67.44%. The firm had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Atkore’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $320,755.24. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

