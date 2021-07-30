Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $3.71 Million in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of Dycom Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 520.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after purchasing an additional 499,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $23,399,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at $27,017,000. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 43.5% during the first quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 727,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,564,000 after purchasing an additional 220,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,239,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DY stock opened at $69.86 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DY shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dycom Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

