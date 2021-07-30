Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $28.60

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.60 and traded as high as $28.62. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $28.58, with a volume of 1,171 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.59.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

