Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Shares Gap Up to $10.25

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.25, but opened at $10.53. Cantaloupe shares last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 1 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTLP. TheStreet raised shares of Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.04 million, a P/E ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 2.15.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.07 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth $13,951,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth $1,991,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth $1,888,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth $1,006,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth $990,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

