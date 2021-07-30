Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:CGEMY traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.12. 15,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,498. Capgemini has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $43.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.776 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

