Capital One Financial Co. (COF) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on August 20th

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Capital One Financial has decreased its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
COF stock opened at $163.91 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $62.26 and a 52 week high of $168.00. The company has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,595 shares of company stock worth $49,101,158 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
