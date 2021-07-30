Capital One Financial Co. (COF) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on August 20th

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Capital One Financial has decreased its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF stock opened at $163.91 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $62.26 and a 52 week high of $168.00. The company has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 20.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,595 shares of company stock worth $49,101,158 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.