Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Insider Sells $8,707,590.60 in Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Slocum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

On Tuesday, May 4th, Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of Capital One Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26.

Shares of COF opened at $163.91 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $62.26 and a 1 year high of $168.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.36. The firm has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.21) EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.