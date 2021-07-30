Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSWC. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $528.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 74.76% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.61%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.