Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Capri from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Capri from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Capri alerts:

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth $216,192,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,736,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,551,000 after buying an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Capri by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,804,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,024,000 after buying an additional 50,705 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Capri by 40.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,363,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,562,000 after acquiring an additional 676,006 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri stock traded up $6.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.31. 6,535,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360,300. Capri has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.