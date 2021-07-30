Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.57.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Capri from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Capri from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.
In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Capri stock traded up $6.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.31. 6,535,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360,300. Capri has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.52.
Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Capri Company Profile
Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.
