Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Price Target Increased to C$7.25 by Analysts at Stifel Europe

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Europe from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Europe currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.31.

CSFFF traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,086. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 2.34. Capstone Mining has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $5.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.06 million during the quarter. Capstone Mining had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.57%.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

