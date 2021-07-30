Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) PT Raised to C$7.00

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$7.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

CS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.16.

Shares of Capstone Mining stock opened at C$5.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.04 and a 52 week high of C$6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.24.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$258.42 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capstone Mining will post 0.4890875 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capstone Mining news, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 104,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total value of C$569,682.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 986,219 shares in the company, valued at C$5,388,700.62. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 612,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total value of C$3,338,221.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,253,648.18. Insiders sold 1,067,312 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,093 in the last quarter.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

