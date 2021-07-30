Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 943 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,393,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $544,343,000 after buying an additional 771,844 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,527,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,239,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,908,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,409,000 after purchasing an additional 67,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ST. Barclays boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.18.

Shares of ST opened at $58.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $47,560.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $384,721.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,646 shares of company stock worth $3,073,410 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

