Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 8,520 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,909 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 1.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

NYSE SMFG opened at $6.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.98. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 4.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.