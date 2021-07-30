Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 441.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in MasTec were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 84.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MasTec in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in MasTec in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. increased their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $102.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.30.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

