Captrust Financial Advisors Has $135,000 Stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Estes purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.85. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $35.69.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on REYN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

