Captrust Financial Advisors Has $140,000 Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 88.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.60.

MSGS stock opened at $164.43 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.15 and a 12 month high of $207.09. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.92) earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

