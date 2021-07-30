Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 2,045.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in PVH were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of PVH by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 59,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in PVH by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in PVH by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 18,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price target on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.05.

Shares of PVH opened at $103.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 124.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.37. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $121.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

