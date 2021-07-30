Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of Carlisle Companies worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In related news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,817.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $202.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.25. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $203.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.51.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.23%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.