Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a below average rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research increased their target price on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley started coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of CSV stock opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.48 million, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.92. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Carlos R. Quezada purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.07 per share, with a total value of $37,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,051.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $112,730. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 6.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 102.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 11.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

