Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.95 EPS

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) released its earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.
Shares of Carter’s stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $97.63. The stock had a trading volume of 48,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,526. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.20.
In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Carter’s Company Profile
Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.
See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
