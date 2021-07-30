Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.95 EPS

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) released its earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Shares of Carter’s stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $97.63. The stock had a trading volume of 48,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,526. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.20.

Get Carter's alerts:

In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRI. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.