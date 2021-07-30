Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.280-$7.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.48 billion-$3.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.40 billion.Carter’s also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.600-$1.600 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.80.

Get Carter's alerts:

NYSE:CRI opened at $98.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.20. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.