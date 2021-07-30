Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Shares Gap Up to $98.52

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $98.52, but opened at $102.59. Carter’s shares last traded at $105.01, with a volume of 1,943 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

Get Carter's alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter worth $49,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter worth $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 42.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the first quarter valued at $245,000.

About Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.