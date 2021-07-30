Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 299,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,424,000 after buying an additional 24,708 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after buying an additional 24,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY opened at $197.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.85. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.05 and a 1 year high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

