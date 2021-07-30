Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Hits New 1-Year High at $133.50

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $133.50 and last traded at $131.01, with a volume of 27886 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAVA shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 896.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth $58,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.